Boiling Point Calculator (Simple / Advanced)

Predict how a liquid’s boiling point changes with pressure. Use the Simple mode with a normal boiling point and target pressure, or switch to Advanced to use two reference points (Clausius–Clapeyron).

Background

The boiling point is the temperature at which a liquid’s vapor pressure equals the external pressure. At a different pressure, the boiling point shifts. In Simple mode, we treat the normal boiling point as the temperature where the vapor pressure is 1 atm and adjust to your target pressure with a standard formula. In Advanced mode, you provide two (P, T) reference points and we apply the two-point Clausius–Clapeyron relation to find the temperature at your target pressure.