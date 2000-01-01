Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Copy format

Fundamentals

Chemistry favorites

More gas constants (common units)

Notes

  • Exact by SI definition: NA, e, c, h, and kB. Identities like F = NA·e and R = NA·kB follow directly; we display numeric values to standard precision.
  • The atomic mass unit (1 u) in g or kg follows CODATA recommended values.
  • Atmosphere conversions are exact: 1 atm = 101,325 Pa = 101.325 kPa.