Chemistry Constants (Quick Reference)
One-tap copy of the constants you use every day. Toggle LaTeX copy and units where helpful.
Fundamentals
Chemistry favorites
More gas constants (common units)
Notes
- Exact by SI definition: NA, e, c, h, and kB. Identities like F = NA·e and R = NA·kB follow directly; we display numeric values to standard precision.
- The atomic mass unit (1 u) in g or kg follows CODATA recommended values.
- Atmosphere conversions are exact: 1 atm = 101,325 Pa = 101.325 kPa.