Coulomb’s Law Calculator

Calculate the electrostatic force between two point charges using Coulomb’s law. Solve for Force (F), Charge (q₁ or q₂), or Distance (r) with unit support, sign-aware attraction vs. repulsion, a mini force diagram, and optional step-by-step.

Background

Coulomb’s law describes the electric force between two charges: F = k \dfrac{|q_1 q_2|}{r^2}. The force is repulsive for like charges (+/+ or −/−) and attractive for opposite charges (+/−).