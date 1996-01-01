CPI & Inflation Rate Calculator

Build the Consumer Price Index from a basket of goods, or plug in two CPI values directly to get the inflation rate between them. See exactly which items in the basket are driving inflation, convert an amount between two years' dollars, and get annualized rates whenever your two years aren't consecutive.

Background

The Consumer Price Index tracks the cost of a fixed "basket" of goods and services over time. Comparing that cost between a base year (CPI = 100, by definition) and a later year gives the CPI for that later year — and the percent change in CPI between two years is the inflation rate. The same basket, priced at two different points in time, is the entire idea behind CPI.