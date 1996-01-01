Doubling Time Calculator
Calculate how long it takes a quantity to double using a growth rate, measured data, or the Rule of 70 / 72. Includes step-by-step, a mini exponential visual, and an accuracy comparison so students can learn as they calculate.
Background
Doubling time is the time required for something to become twice as large under exponential growth. You’ll see it in biology (cell division), chemistry kinetics, finance (interest), and population growth. This calculator supports both continuous and discrete growth models.
How to use this calculator
Choose what you know.
Pick Growth rate, Initial & final values, or Rule of 70/72.
Enter your values.
Add the rate or the measured values, and select the correct time unit.
Pick a growth model (if needed).
Use Continuous for exponential models and Discrete for compounding per period.
Click Calculate.
The calculator returns the doubling time, optional Rule-of-70/72 comparison, and steps.
Use the mini visual to “see” doubling.
The chart highlights the doubling point so students can connect the math to intuition.
Tip: Try Quick picks to see common examples like 5%/year growth or lab measurements.
How this calculator works
- Rate mode: converts the percent rate to a decimal and uses td = ln(2)/r (continuous) or td = ln(2)/ln(1+r) (discrete).
- Values mode: estimates the exponential rate from your data using r = ln(N/N0)/t, then computes doubling time.
- Rule mode: uses the fast shortcuts 70/% and 72/% and compares them to the exact exponential result.
Reminder: Doubling time only makes sense when growth is roughly exponential (proportional to current size).
Formula & Equation Used
Continuous growth: td = ln(2) / r
Discrete growth: td = ln(2) / ln(1 + r)
Rate from data: r = ln(N / N0) / t
Rule of 70 / 72: td ≈ 70/% or 72/%
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — 5% growth per year (continuous)
- Convert percent to decimal rate: r = 5% = 0.05
- Use continuous doubling-time formula: td = ln(2)/r
- Compute: td = 0.6931 / 0.05 = 13.86 years
Example 2 — Lab data: 100 → 220 in 3 days
- Compute growth rate from data: r = ln(N/N₀)/t = ln(220/100)/3
- Calculate: ln(2.2) ≈ 0.7885 → r ≈ 0.2628 per day
- Doubling time: td = ln(2)/r = 0.6931/0.2628 ≈ 2.64 days
Example 3 — Rule of 70/72 at 8% per year
- Rule of 70: td ≈ 70/8 = 8.75 years
- Rule of 72: td ≈ 72/8 = 9.00 years
- Exact (continuous): td = ln(2)/0.08 ≈ 8.66 years
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is doubling time?
Doubling time is the time required for a quantity to become twice as large under exponential growth. It’s commonly modeled using N(t)=N₀e^{rt} or N(t)=N₀(1+r)^t.
Q: What’s the difference between continuous and discrete growth?
Continuous growth assumes the quantity grows at every instant (e^{rt}). Discrete growth assumes growth happens once per period, like compounding interest ((1+r)^t).
Q: When does the Rule of 70/72 work well?
The Rule of 70/72 is a shortcut that’s usually most accurate for small to moderate growth rates. This calculator shows the exact doubling time so you can see the approximation error.
Q: Is doubling time the same as half-life?
They’re related but opposite ideas. Doubling time describes growth, while half-life describes decay. Both use logarithms and exponential models.
Q: Can doubling time change over time?
Yes. If the growth rate changes (due to limited resources, interventions, temperature changes, etc.), the doubling time changes too. This calculator assumes a constant growth rate during the time window.