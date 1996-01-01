Tip: Try Quick picks to see common examples like 5%/year growth or lab measurements.

Reminder: Doubling time only makes sense when growth is roughly exponential (proportional to current size).

Example 3 — Rule of 70/72 at 8% per year

Q: What is doubling time?

Doubling time is the time required for a quantity to become twice as large under exponential growth. It’s commonly modeled using N(t)=N₀e^{rt} or N(t)=N₀(1+r)^t.

Q: What’s the difference between continuous and discrete growth?

Continuous growth assumes the quantity grows at every instant (e^{rt}). Discrete growth assumes growth happens once per period, like compounding interest ((1+r)^t).

Q: When does the Rule of 70/72 work well?

The Rule of 70/72 is a shortcut that’s usually most accurate for small to moderate growth rates. This calculator shows the exact doubling time so you can see the approximation error.

Q: Is doubling time the same as half-life?

They’re related but opposite ideas. Doubling time describes growth, while half-life describes decay. Both use logarithms and exponential models.

Q: Can doubling time change over time?

Yes. If the growth rate changes (due to limited resources, interventions, temperature changes, etc.), the doubling time changes too. This calculator assumes a constant growth rate during the time window.