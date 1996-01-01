Step 1 — Start with nominal GDP. Nominal GDP values everything produced at the prices that were actually charged that year — it mixes together "more stuff" and "higher prices" into one number.

Step 2 — Strip out price changes with the GDP deflator. The GDP deflator is a price index for everything counted in GDP, set to 100 in a chosen base year. Dividing nominal GDP by the deflator (and multiplying by 100) converts it into real GDP — output valued at base-year prices.

Step 3 — Compare growth rates. Nominal growth reflects both real output growth and inflation. Real growth isolates just the output change. The gap between them is (approximately) the inflation rate.

Step 4 — Watch for the two classic traps. If nominal GDP rises while real GDP falls, that's stagflation — the economy is shrinking even though the headline number looks fine. If nominal GDP falls while real GDP rises, prices fell faster than output did — a deflation illusion that makes a growing economy look like it's shrinking.