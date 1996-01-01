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Current Ratio Calculator

Calculate the current ratio, working capital, and short-term liquidity position of a business. This student-friendly calculator helps you solve the ratio directly, work backward to a missing value, and test how changes in assets or liabilities affect liquidity.

Background

The current ratio is one of the most important liquidity ratios in Accounting and Financial Statement Analysis. It compares current assets with current liabilities to show whether a company appears able to cover its short-term obligations. This calculator is built to help students do more than plug in numbers — it helps explain what the answer means.

Enter values

Tip: Basic mode is the fastest way to learn the formula. Target mode is excellent for homework questions that ask how much improvement is needed to reach a goal.

What this calculator can show

Depending on the mode, this calculator can show the current ratio, working capital, ratio in x : 1 form, interpretation of liquidity strength, missing-value solutions, target-improvement amounts, and a before-vs-after liquidity comparison.

Basic current ratio inputs

Use this if you want the result compared with a target or benchmark.

Reverse-solve inputs

Optional — useful for checking whether the solved result is consistent with another given fact.

Target ratio planner inputs

1) Starting position

Enter the company’s current assets and current liabilities.

Starting values

2) Desired ratio

Choose the goal current ratio you want to reach.

Goal

Tip: This mode is especially useful when textbook questions ask, “How much must current assets increase?” or “How much liabilities must be paid off to reach a ratio of 2.0?”

Scenario / sensitivity inputs

1) Starting balance sheet amounts

Enter the current amounts before any changes.

Before

2) Model the change

Enter increases or decreases to see the new ratio.

After-change

Use positive numbers for increases and negative numbers for decreases.

Options

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate. A great starting example is current assets 150,000 and current liabilities 100,000.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose one of the 4 modes: Basic, Reverse Solve, Target Ratio Planner, or Scenario / Sensitivity View.
  • In Basic mode, enter current assets and current liabilities to calculate the current ratio and working capital.
  • In Reverse Solve mode, choose what you want to solve for, then enter the known values.
  • In Target Ratio Planner mode, enter the starting values and target ratio to see how much needs to improve.
  • In Scenario mode, enter changes in assets and liabilities to compare the ratio before and after the change.
  • Click Calculate to see the answer, interpretation, and step-by-step explanation.

How this calculator works

  • The current ratio compares short-term resources with short-term obligations.
  • Current Ratio = Current Assets / Current Liabilities
  • A ratio above 1.00 means current assets are greater than current liabilities.
  • A ratio below 1.00 means current liabilities exceed current assets.
  • Working Capital = Current Assets − Current Liabilities
  • Reverse mode rearranges the same formula to solve for a missing value.
  • Target mode estimates how much improvement is needed to reach a chosen liquidity goal.

Formula & Equations Used

Current ratio: Current Assets / Current Liabilities

Working capital: Current Assets − Current Liabilities

Solve for current assets: Current Ratio × Current Liabilities

Solve for current liabilities: Current Assets / Current Ratio

Assets needed to reach target ratio: (Target Ratio × Current Liabilities) − Current Assets

Liabilities reduction needed to reach target ratio: Current Liabilities − (Current Assets / Target Ratio)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 - Basic current ratio

  1. Current assets = \$150,000
  2. Current liabilities = \$100,000
  3. Current ratio = 150,000 / 100,000 = 1.50
  4. Working capital = 150,000 − 100,000 = 50,000

So the company has a current ratio of 1.50 and working capital of \$50,000. That means it has \$1.50 of current assets for every \$1.00 of current liabilities.

Example 2 - Reverse solve for current assets

A company wants a current ratio of 2.0 and has current liabilities of \$80,000.

  1. Use the reverse formula: Current Assets = Current Ratio × Current Liabilities
  2. Substitute the values: 2.0 × 80,000 = 160,000

So the company would need \$160,000 of current assets.

Example 3 - Target ratio improvement

A company currently has \$120,000 of current assets and \$90,000 of current liabilities. It wants to reach a current ratio of 2.0.

  1. Required assets at ratio 2.0 = 2.0 × 90,000 = 180,000
  2. Additional assets needed = 180,000 − 120,000 = 60,000

So the company must add \$60,000 of current assets if liabilities stay the same.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current ratio?

The current ratio is a liquidity ratio that compares current assets with current liabilities.

Q: What does a current ratio above 1 mean?

It means current assets are greater than current liabilities, so the company appears to have more short-term resources than short-term obligations.

Q: What is working capital?

Working capital is current assets minus current liabilities. It measures the dollar amount of short-term liquidity, while the current ratio measures liquidity as a ratio.

Q: Is a higher current ratio always better?

Not always. A higher ratio can mean stronger liquidity, but an extremely high ratio may also suggest inefficient use of current assets. Context and industry matter.

Q: Can current liabilities be zero?

In ratio math, dividing by zero is undefined. If current liabilities are zero, the calculator will not show a standard current ratio.