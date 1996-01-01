Current Ratio Calculator

Calculate the current ratio, working capital, and short-term liquidity position of a business. This student-friendly calculator helps you solve the ratio directly, work backward to a missing value, and test how changes in assets or liabilities affect liquidity.

Background

The current ratio is one of the most important liquidity ratios in Accounting and Financial Statement Analysis. It compares current assets with current liabilities to show whether a company appears able to cover its short-term obligations. This calculator is built to help students do more than plug in numbers — it helps explain what the answer means.