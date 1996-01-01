Current Ratio Calculator
Calculate the current ratio, working capital, and short-term liquidity position of a business. This student-friendly calculator helps you solve the ratio directly, work backward to a missing value, and test how changes in assets or liabilities affect liquidity.
Background
The current ratio is one of the most important liquidity ratios in Accounting and Financial Statement Analysis. It compares current assets with current liabilities to show whether a company appears able to cover its short-term obligations. This calculator is built to help students do more than plug in numbers — it helps explain what the answer means.
How to use this calculator
- Choose one of the 4 modes: Basic, Reverse Solve, Target Ratio Planner, or Scenario / Sensitivity View.
- In Basic mode, enter current assets and current liabilities to calculate the current ratio and working capital.
- In Reverse Solve mode, choose what you want to solve for, then enter the known values.
- In Target Ratio Planner mode, enter the starting values and target ratio to see how much needs to improve.
- In Scenario mode, enter changes in assets and liabilities to compare the ratio before and after the change.
- Click Calculate to see the answer, interpretation, and step-by-step explanation.
How this calculator works
- The current ratio compares short-term resources with short-term obligations.
- Current Ratio = Current Assets / Current Liabilities
- A ratio above 1.00 means current assets are greater than current liabilities.
- A ratio below 1.00 means current liabilities exceed current assets.
- Working Capital = Current Assets − Current Liabilities
- Reverse mode rearranges the same formula to solve for a missing value.
- Target mode estimates how much improvement is needed to reach a chosen liquidity goal.
Formula & Equations Used
Current ratio: Current Assets / Current Liabilities
Working capital: Current Assets − Current Liabilities
Solve for current assets: Current Ratio × Current Liabilities
Solve for current liabilities: Current Assets / Current Ratio
Assets needed to reach target ratio: (Target Ratio × Current Liabilities) − Current Assets
Liabilities reduction needed to reach target ratio: Current Liabilities − (Current Assets / Target Ratio)
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 - Basic current ratio
- Current assets = \$150,000
- Current liabilities = \$100,000
- Current ratio = 150,000 / 100,000 = 1.50
- Working capital = 150,000 − 100,000 = 50,000
So the company has a current ratio of 1.50 and working capital of \$50,000. That means it has \$1.50 of current assets for every \$1.00 of current liabilities.
Example 2 - Reverse solve for current assets
A company wants a current ratio of 2.0 and has current liabilities of \$80,000.
- Use the reverse formula: Current Assets = Current Ratio × Current Liabilities
- Substitute the values: 2.0 × 80,000 = 160,000
So the company would need \$160,000 of current assets.
Example 3 - Target ratio improvement
A company currently has \$120,000 of current assets and \$90,000 of current liabilities. It wants to reach a current ratio of 2.0.
- Required assets at ratio 2.0 = 2.0 × 90,000 = 180,000
- Additional assets needed = 180,000 − 120,000 = 60,000
So the company must add \$60,000 of current assets if liabilities stay the same.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is the current ratio?
The current ratio is a liquidity ratio that compares current assets with current liabilities.
Q: What does a current ratio above 1 mean?
It means current assets are greater than current liabilities, so the company appears to have more short-term resources than short-term obligations.
Q: What is working capital?
Working capital is current assets minus current liabilities. It measures the dollar amount of short-term liquidity, while the current ratio measures liquidity as a ratio.
Q: Is a higher current ratio always better?
Not always. A higher ratio can mean stronger liquidity, but an extremely high ratio may also suggest inefficient use of current assets. Context and industry matter.
Q: Can current liabilities be zero?
In ratio math, dividing by zero is undefined. If current liabilities are zero, the calculator will not show a standard current ratio.