Dilution Factor Calculator
Compute the dilution factor (DF) and solve C1V1 = C2V2 for any missing value. Enter any three of C₁, V₁, C₂, V₂ (with units) and we’ll calculate the fourth, show clear steps, and visualize with a mini bar chart plus a dilution gauge.
Background
For dilutions, the amount of solute stays constant: C₁V₁ = C₂V₂. The dilution factor is DF = C₁ / C₂ = V₂ / V₁. A 10× dilution means the final solution is ten times the volume (or one-tenth the concentration) of the starting aliquot.
How to use this calculator
- Provide any three values among C₁, V₁, C₂, V₂. Leave one blank to solve it.
- Units auto-convert: mL↔L and µM/mM↔M. Keep concentration type consistent (all molarity units).
- We compute the dilution factor DF = C₁/C₂ = V₂/V₁ and show clear steps.
Formula & Equation Used
Mass balance (dilution): C₁V₁ = C₂V₂
Dilution factor: DF = C₁/C₂ = V₂/V₁
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — 1.00 M stock to 0.100 M, final volume 250 mL
DF = C₁/C₂ = 1.00 / 0.100 = 10×.
Using C₁V₁ = C₂V₂ ⇒ V₁ = (C₂V₂)/C₁ = (0.100 × 0.250 L)/1.00 = 0.0250 L = 25.0 mL.
Example 2 — 50 mM → 1.0 mM (find V₂ for V₁ = 1.00 mL)
DF = C₁/C₂ = 50 mM / 1.0 mM = 50×.
Since DF = V₂/V₁ ⇒ V₂ = DF × V₁ = 50 × 1.00 mL = 50.0 mL.
Example 3 — V₁ = 2.00 mL to V₂ = 20.0 mL with C₁ = 100 µM (find C₂)
DF = V₂/V₁ = 20.0 / 2.00 = 10×.
C₂ = C₁ / DF = 100 µM / 10 = 10.0 µM.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Do concentration units have to match?
Yes—use the same concentration type (e.g., all molarity). We convert among M, mM, and µM automatically.
Q: What does “10× dilution” mean?
The final concentration is one-tenth of the initial (C₂ = C₁/10) and the final volume is ten times the aliquot (V₂ = 10·V₁).
Q: Can I solve for any variable?
Yes. Provide any three of C₁, V₁, C₂, V₂ and we’ll compute the fourth using C₁V₁ = C₂V₂.