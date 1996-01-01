Tip: If you’re comparing deals, use the “effective discount %” and final total (with tax) to decide.

Example 2 — Stack 20% then 10% on \$100

Example 1 — 25% off \$80

Q: Is 20% then 10% the same as 30%?

No. It’s multiplicative: 0.8 × 0.9 = 0.72, so it’s 28% off overall.

Q: Can savings be negative?

It shouldn’t be. If a discount is larger than the price, we cap the final price at 0.

Q: Should I apply tax before or after discount?

Most retail applies tax after discounts, but some situations differ—choose what matches your receipt.

Q: What’s “effective discount %”?

It’s the total savings divided by the original price, expressed as a percent (great for comparing deals).