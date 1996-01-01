Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  1. Pick a mode (% off, \( off, final → %, or stacked discounts).
  2. Enter the original price and discount info.
  3. Optional: add sales tax and choose “tax before/after”.
  4. Click Calculate to see final price, savings, and effective discount.

Tip: If you’re comparing deals, use the “effective discount %” and final total (with tax) to decide.

How this calculator works

  • Computes discounted price using Final = Original × (1 − %/100) or Final = Original − Amount.
  • For stacked deals, it applies each discount in order (multiplicative for %).
  • If tax is provided, it can apply tax before or after discount.
  • Reports savings and effective discount for easy comparison.

Formula & Equation Used

% off: Final = Original × (1 − p/100)

\) off: Final = Original − a

Savings: Save = Original − Final

Effective %: Effective = (Save / Original) × 100

Tax: Total = Subtotal × (1 + t/100)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — 25% off \$80

  1. Original = \$80
  2. Discount = 25%
  3. Final = 80 × (1 − 0.25) = 60
  4. You save = 80 − 60 = 20

Example 2 — Stack 20% then 10% on \$100

  1. After 20%: 100 × 0.80 = 80
  2. After 10%: 80 × 0.90 = 72
  3. Total savings: 100 − 72 = 28
  4. Effective discount: 28%

Example 3 — Original \$120, final \$90 → find %

  1. Savings: 120 − 90 = 30
  2. Discount %: (30/120)×100 = 25%

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is 20% then 10% the same as 30%?

No. It’s multiplicative: 0.8 × 0.9 = 0.72, so it’s 28% off overall.

Q: Can savings be negative?

It shouldn’t be. If a discount is larger than the price, we cap the final price at 0.

Q: Should I apply tax before or after discount?

Most retail applies tax after discounts, but some situations differ—choose what matches your receipt.

Q: What’s “effective discount %”?

It’s the total savings divided by the original price, expressed as a percent (great for comparing deals).