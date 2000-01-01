DNA Concentration Calculator
Compute DNA concentration from spectrophotometer readings (A260) using standard factors for dsDNA, ssDNA, or RNA, and convert between ng/µL and nM for a given fragment length. Shows steps, purity ratios, and a quick concentration snapshot.
Background
For nucleic acids, absorbance at 260 nm is proportional to concentration. Common approximations are: 1 A260 = 50 µg/mL for dsDNA, 33 µg/mL for ssDNA, and 40 µg/mL for RNA. Because 1 µg/mL = 1 ng/µL, you can directly interpret results in ng/µL.
How to use this calculator
- A260 → concentration: enter A260, dilution factor, nucleic acid type, optional purity readings (A280, A230), and optional sample volume in µL.
- Mass → molar: enter DNA concentration in ng/µL and fragment length in base pairs.
- Molar → mass: enter DNA concentration in nM and fragment length in base pairs.
- Quick picks: click a chip to prefill typical lab scenarios; we auto-calculate and you can edit values and click Calculate again if needed.
Units: A260 is unitless, concentration is reported in µg/mL and ng/µL, and molar concentration in mol·L⁻¹ and nM.
Formula & Equation Used
1. A260 → mass concentration:
Here C is concentration in µg·mL⁻¹, f is the factor (e.g. 50 µg·mL⁻¹ per A260 for dsDNA), and d is the dilution factor. Because 1 µg·mL⁻¹ = 1 ng·µL⁻¹, the same numeric value applies in ng/µL.
2. Mass (ng/µL) → molar (nM):
We approximate dsDNA molar mass as 660 g·mol⁻¹ per base pair, so M ≈ 660 × Nbp.
3. Molar (nM) → mass (ng/µL):
Again M ≈ 660 × Nbp for dsDNA.
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — A260 → ng/µL for dsDNA
A dsDNA sample gives A260 = 0.85 at a 1:10 dilution. Using the dsDNA factor 50 µg·mL⁻¹:
C = 0.85 × 50 × 10 = 425 µg·mL⁻¹ = 425 ng·µL⁻¹.
Example 2 — Convert 50 ng/µL, 1000 bp to nM
For a 1000 bp dsDNA fragment, M ≈ 660 × 1000 = 6.60×10⁵ g·mol⁻¹.
50 ng·µL⁻¹ = 0.050 µg·µL⁻¹ = 0.050 mg·mL⁻¹ = 0.050 g·L⁻¹.
c = 0.050 / (6.60×10⁵) mol·L⁻¹ ≈ 7.58×10⁻⁸ mol·L⁻¹ = 75.8 nM.
Example 3 — Convert 25 nM, 5000 bp to ng/µL
For a 5000 bp dsDNA fragment, M ≈ 660 × 5000 = 3.30×10⁶ g·mol⁻¹.
25 nM = 25×10⁻⁹ mol·L⁻¹.
c = 25×10⁻⁹ × 3.30×10⁶ g·L⁻¹ ≈ 0.0825 g·L⁻¹ = 82.5 ng·µL⁻¹.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What factor should I use for dsDNA, ssDNA, and RNA?
For standard UV measurements at 260 nm, use 50 µg·mL⁻¹ per A260 for dsDNA, 33 µg·mL⁻¹ for ssDNA, and 40 µg·mL⁻¹ for RNA. If your protocol uses a different extinction coefficient, choose “Custom factor” and enter it manually.
Q: How accurate are these calculations?
The calculator assumes clean nucleic acid samples and an average base composition. Contaminants (proteins, phenol, salts) or unusual sequences can affect A260 readings. For high-precision work, combine A260-based estimates with gel quantification or fluorometric assays.
Q: Why do you use 660 g·mol⁻¹ per base pair?
660 g·mol⁻¹ per base pair is a widely used average molar mass for dsDNA, based on typical nucleotide composition. It provides a good approximation for most lab calculations and is standard in many molecular biology protocols.