Analytical Chemistry
What is the primary purpose of UV-Vis spectroscopy in analytical chemistry?
Calculate the energy of a photon with a frequency of 5 x 1014 Hz. (Planck's constant, h = 6.626 x 10-34 J·s)
Evaluate the potential risks and benefits of using x-rays in medical imaging.
What does Bohr's model suggest about the energy levels of electrons in a hydrogen atom?
What is the relationship between the distance of electron shell transitions and the energy of the emitted photon?
Which series corresponds to electron transitions from higher energy levels to the third energy level in hydrogen?
In a UV-Vis spectroscopy experiment, why might a chemist choose to measure absorbance rather than percent transmittance?
Using the formula for percent transmittance, calculate the transmittance for an absorbance of 0.250.
A sample has a percent transmittance of 15%. What is its absorbance?
How does Beer's Law correlate absorbance and concentration?
How does a spectrophotometer generate an absorbance spectrum?
In a molecular orbital diagram of butadiene, which orbital does an electron move to upon UV irradiation?