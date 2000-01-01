Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

1) Choose Simple (quick 1–3 steps) or Advanced (add many steps).
2) For each step: enter ΔH (kJ or kcal). If you reverse a reaction, check Flip. If you multiply a reaction, set the Multiplier (e.g., 2 or 1/2).
3) Click Calculate ΔH to see each step’s adjustment and the summed total.

Key points

  • Flip reverses direction → ΔH changes sign.
  • Multiplying a reaction by nΔH × n.
  • Units are auto-converted (1 kcal = 4.184 kJ); results shown in kJ (and kcal).

Formula & Equation Used

For steps i = 1…N:

ΔH = si · mi · ΔHi
  • si = +1 (as written) or −1 (if flipped)
  • mi = multiplier (e.g., 2, 1/2)
  • ΔHi = step enthalpy in consistent units (kJ)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Reversing a step

Given: H2 + 1/2 O2 → H2O(l), ΔH = −285.8 kJ.
Reverse it to form H2O(l) → H2 + 1/2 O2. Flipping changes the sign: +285.8 kJ.

Example 2 — Scaling a step

If CO(g) + 1/2 O2 → CO2(g), ΔH = −282.7 kJ, then doubling the reaction (2 CO + O2 → 2 CO2) multiplies ΔH by 2: −565.4 kJ.

Example 3 — Summing two steps

Step 1: C(s) + O2 → CO2(g), ΔH = −393.5 kJ
Step 2: H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(l), ΔH = −285.8 kJ
Sum (no flips, multiplier = 1): ΔHtotal = −679.3 kJ.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “Flip (reverse)” do?

It reverses the reaction direction and changes the sign of ΔH.

Q: How do multipliers work?

Multiplying all coefficients by n scales ΔH by n (e.g., ×2 doubles ΔH).

Q: Can I mix kJ and kcal?

Yes. The calculator converts everything to kJ and shows kcal too.