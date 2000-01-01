Skip to main content
How to use the counter

1) Enter a valid chemical formula (case sensitive for element symbols).
2) Choose whether you are counting a single element (e.g., O) or a polyatomic ion (e.g., PO4).
3) Click Count to see the occurrences per formula unit and the full element breakdown.

Key Points

  • Parentheses and nesting are supported: Al2(SO4)3.
  • Hydrates (dot notation) work: CuSO4·5H2O.
  • Ion matching looks for the queried sequence (e.g., P–O4) in the ordered expansion.

What is “per formula unit”?

A formula unit is the smallest whole-number ratio of ions or atoms represented by a chemical formula. For example, in Ca3(PO4)2, a single formula unit contains 3 Ca, 2 PO4 groups, and 8 O atoms (inside the two phosphate groups).

Example Problems

Example 1

Formula: Ca3(PO4)2. Count PO4 groups.

  1. (PO4) has a multiplier of 2 → 2 phosphate ions per formula unit.
  2. Element breakdown: Ca = 3, P = 2, O = 8.

Example 2

Formula: Al2(SO4)3·18H2O. Count SO4 and O.

  1. (SO4)33 sulfate ions per formula unit.
  2. O atoms: 3×4 in sulfates (= 12) + 18×2 in water (= 36) → 48 O atoms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do hydrates work (e.g., CuSO4·5H2O)?

Yes—use a dot (·) or period (.). The counter handles each part and its multiplier.

Q: Can I count any ion, or only common ones?

You can enter any sequence like PO4, NO3, OH, NH4, CO3, etc.

Q: Is the element breakdown also shown?

Yes, you get a full per-formula-unit element table for quick checks.