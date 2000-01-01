Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

1) Add 2–6 components.
2) For each component, enter its molar mass (g/mol) and either a mole fraction (0–1) or a percent (0–100).
3) Click Calculate Average Molar Mass. The tool auto-detects whether you used fractions or percents and will normalize as needed.

Key Points

  • Mole fractions should sum to ≈1.000; percentages should sum to ≈100%.
  • If the total is slightly off (rounding), we’ll normalize it and tell you.
  • The final M̄ is reported in g/mol.

Formula & Equation Used

For a mixture with components i = 1…n:

M ̄ = i = 1 n x i × M i
  • xi — mole fraction of component i (or %/100)
  • Mi — molar mass of component i (g/mol)

Example Problems

Example 1 (fractions):

Air model: N2 (M = 28.014 g/mol, x = 0.78), O2 (31.998, x = 0.21), Ar (39.948, x = 0.01)

  1. M̄ = 0.78×28.014 + 0.21×31.998 + 0.01×39.948 = 28.96 g/mol (approx.)

Example 2 (percent):

Binary mixture: A (M = 50.0 g/mol, 40%), B (M = 100.0 g/mol, 60%)

  1. M̄ = (0.40×50.0) + (0.60×100.0) = 20 + 60 = 80.0 g/mol

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I enter percentages instead of mole fractions?

Yes. If your entries sum near 100, we’ll treat them as percentages and convert to fractions.

Q: What if my fractions don’t sum exactly to 1?

Small rounding errors are normalized automatically. We’ll show a note in the steps.

Q: What units are used for the result?

g/mol for the average molar mass.