How to use the molar mass calculator

1) Type a valid chemical formula (case sensitive for element symbols).
2) Parentheses and nested groups are supported (e.g., Al2(SO4)3).
3) Hydrates with a dot are supported (· or .), e.g., CuSO4·5H2O.
4) Click Calculate Molar Mass to see the breakdown and total.

Key Points

  • Atomic weights are IUPAC-typical values (to 3–4 sig figs).
  • For coursework, use the same atomic weights your class/teacher provides.
  • This tool computes the sum: Σ (countelement × atomic weight).

Formula & Equation Used

Total molar mass (M) is:

M= n(element) × AW(element)
  • n(element): number of atoms of that element in the formula unit
  • AW(element): atomic weight (g/mol)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1:

Find the molar mass of glucose, C6H12O6.

  1. C: 12.011 × 6 = 72.066 g/mol
  2. H: 1.008 × 12 = 12.096 g/mol
  3. O: 15.999 × 6 = 95.994 g/mol
  4. Total = 72.066 + 12.096 + 95.994 = 180.156 g/mol ≈ 180.16 g/mol

Example 2:

Find the molar mass of calcium hydroxide, Ca(OH)2.

  1. Ca: 40.078 × 1 = 40.078 g/mol
  2. O: 15.999 × 2 = 31.998 g/mol
  3. H: 1.008 × 2 = 2.016 g/mol
  4. Total = 40.078 + 31.998 + 2.016 = 74.092 g/mol ≈ 74.09 g/mol

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do hydrates work (e.g., CuSO4·5H2O)?

Yes—use a dot (·) or period (.) between parts. The calculator multiplies each hydrate part correctly.

Q: Are parentheses supported?

Yes. Parentheses and nesting are supported: Al2(SO4)3, Ca(OH)2, etc.

Q: Which atomic weights are used?

Standard IUPAC-style atomic weights (typical table values). For strict grading, match your course’s table.