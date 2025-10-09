Molar Mass of Gas Calculator

Determine a gas’s molar mass (g·mol⁻¹) from experimental data using PV = nRT. Enter mass m, pressure P, volume V, and temperature T (optionally a compressibility factor Z)—get M and n with step-by-step details and a visual gauge.

Background

For ideal gases, PV = nRT and M = m / n. Combining gives M = mRT / (ZPV), where Z = 1 for ideal gases. Units are converted automatically.