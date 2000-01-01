Moles ↔ Particles Calculator
Background
The mole connects measurable amounts to the microscopic world of atoms, ions, and molecules. One mole of any substance contains exactly 6.022 × 10²³ particles (Avogadro’s number). This calculator converts between moles and particles quickly and accurately—perfect for homework, labs, and exam prep.
How to use the calculator
Enter either the number of moles or the number of particles and leave the other field blank.
Scientific notation is supported (e.g.,
1.2e23).
Click Calculate to get the missing value.
Formula & Equation Used
The relationship between moles and particles is:
- Particles = moles × Avogadro’s number
- Moles = particles ÷ Avogadro’s number
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1
How many molecules are in 0.25 mol of water?
- Particles = moles × NA
- = 0.25 × 6.022 × 10²³
- = 1.506 × 10²³ molecules
Example 2
How many moles are in 1.204 × 10²⁴ atoms of carbon?
- Moles = particles ÷ NA
- = (1.204 × 10²⁴) ÷ (6.022 × 10²³)
- = 2.00 mol
Example 3
How many ions are in 0.75 mol NaCl?
- Total particles (formula units) = 0.75 × 6.022 × 10²³
- = 4.517 × 10²³ formula units (each FU contains 2 ions, Na⁺ and Cl⁻)
- Total ions ≈ 9.034 × 10²³
Frequently Asked Questions
How do you convert moles to particles?
Multiply moles by Avogadro’s number: 6.022 × 10²³.
How do you convert particles to moles?
Divide particles by 6.022 × 10²³.
What counts as a “particle” here?
Atoms, molecules, ions, or formula units—depending on context.