How to use the calculator

Enter either the number of moles or the number of particles and leave the other field blank. Scientific notation is supported (e.g., 1.2e23). Click Calculate to get the missing value.

Formula & Equation Used

The relationship between moles and particles is:

Particles= Moles× 6.02214076×1023
  • Particles = moles × Avogadro’s number
  • Moles = particles ÷ Avogadro’s number

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1

How many molecules are in 0.25 mol of water?

  1. Particles = moles × NA
  2. = 0.25 × 6.022 × 10²³
  3. = 1.506 × 10²³ molecules

Example 2

How many moles are in 1.204 × 10²⁴ atoms of carbon?

  1. Moles = particles ÷ NA
  2. = (1.204 × 10²⁴) ÷ (6.022 × 10²³)
  3. = 2.00 mol

Example 3

How many ions are in 0.75 mol NaCl?

  1. Total particles (formula units) = 0.75 × 6.022 × 10²³
  2. = 4.517 × 10²³ formula units (each FU contains 2 ions, Na⁺ and Cl⁻)
  3. Total ions ≈ 9.034 × 10²³

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you convert moles to particles?

Multiply moles by Avogadro’s number: 6.022 × 10²³.

How do you convert particles to moles?

Divide particles by 6.022 × 10²³.

What counts as a “particle” here?

Atoms, molecules, ions, or formula units—depending on context.