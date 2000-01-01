The mole connects measurable amounts to the microscopic world of atoms, ions, and molecules. One mole of any substance contains exactly 6.022 × 10²³ particles (Avogadro’s number). This calculator converts between moles and particles quickly and accurately—perfect for homework, labs, and exam prep.

No results yet. Enter one value above.

How to use the calculator

Enter either the number of moles or the number of particles and leave the other field blank. Scientific notation is supported (e.g., 1.2e23 ). Click Calculate to get the missing value.

Formula & Equation Used

The relationship between moles and particles is: Particles = Moles × 6.02214076 × 10 23 Particles = moles × Avogadro’s number

= moles × Avogadro’s number Moles = particles ÷ Avogadro’s number

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 How many molecules are in 0.25 mol of water? Particles = moles × N A = 0.25 × 6.022 × 10²³ = 1.506 × 10²³ molecules Example 2 How many moles are in 1.204 × 10²⁴ atoms of carbon? Moles = particles ÷ N A = (1.204 × 10²⁴) ÷ (6.022 × 10²³) = 2.00 mol Example 3 How many ions are in 0.75 mol NaCl? Total particles (formula units) = 0.75 × 6.022 × 10²³ = 4.517 × 10²³ formula units (each FU contains 2 ions, Na⁺ and Cl⁻) Total ions ≈ 9.034 × 10²³

