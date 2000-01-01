Newton’s Third Law Calculator
Identify action–reaction force pairs instantly. Enter a force or pick a scenario to see the equal-and-opposite partner force, plus a clear explanation of why they don’t cancel.
Background
Newton’s Third Law: when object A exerts a force on object B, object B exerts a force on object A of equal magnitude and opposite direction. These forces act on different objects.
How to use this calculator
- Pick a mode: Basic, Scenario, or Insight.
- Enter objects: who interacts (A and B).
- Provide a force (optional in Scenario mode) and click Calculate.
- Read the pair: F(A→B) and F(B→A) — equal magnitude, opposite direction.
How this calculator works
- Third-Law pair: if A pushes B, then B pushes A back.
- Equal magnitude:
|F(A→B)| = |F(B→A)|
- Opposite direction:
θ(B→A) = θ(A→B) + 180°
- Key point: they act on different objects, so they don’t cancel on one free-body diagram.
Formula & Equations Used
Newton’s Third Law: F(A→B) = −F(B→A)
Angle flip: θ₂ = (θ₁ + 180°) mod 360°
Components (optional): Fₓ = F cosθ, Fᵧ = F sinθ
Insight mode: a = F / m (same F, different m ⇒ different a)
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Skater A pushes Skater B with 120 N left
If A exerts 120 N on B to the left, then B exerts 120 N on A to the right. Equal magnitude, opposite direction, different objects.
Example 2 — Book and table (normal force)
The table pushes up on the book (normal). The book pushes down on the table with the same magnitude. That’s the action–reaction pair.
Example 3 — Same force, different accelerations
Two carts interact with the same 50 N force. If one cart has 2 kg and the other has 10 kg: a(2 kg)=25 m/s² and a(10 kg)=5 m/s². Same interaction force, different outcomes due to mass.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Do action–reaction forces cancel?
Not on a single object. They act on different objects, so they don’t cancel on one free-body diagram.
Q: Is “equal and opposite” the same as equilibrium?
No. Equilibrium means the net force on one object is zero. Third-law pairs are across two objects.
Q: Can the forces be different if masses differ?
The interaction forces are equal in magnitude. Different masses cause different accelerations via a = F/m.