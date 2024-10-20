- Download the worksheet to save time writing
During a physics experiment, blocks P and Q are placed on a horizontal, frictionless working bench. The masses of the blocks are P = 35 kg and Q = 15 kg respectively. Block P is pushed with a horizontal force of 360 N. Determine the magnitude of the force that block P applies to block Q.
The starting blocks used by sprinters give them a nearly horizontal acceleration. A 58.0 kg sprinter using a starting block has a nearly horizontal acceleration with a magnitude of 14.5 m/s2.
a) Determine the horizontal force the sprinter has to exert on the starting blocks to generate the acceleration.
b) The sprinter is propelled forward by a force from: i) the sprinter himself ii) the blocks.
An ill person lies on a stretcher inside an elevator. Determine the absolute value of the force the ill person of mass 65 kg exerts on the stretcher when accelerating vertically upward at 7.5 m/s2.
3 wheeled frictionless toys are placed in contact with each other on a frictionless level bench. Their masses are 1.5 kg, 2.0 kg, and 2.5 kg. The 1.5 kg is on one side, 2.0 kg is on the middle, and 2.5 kg is on the other side. A child applies a 15 N force (in the positive direction) on the 1.5 kg toy. Determine the contact force between the 1.5 kg and 2.0 kg toys.
A 125 kg motorcycle in contact with the road accelerates from rest to 8 m/s in 1.2 s. Determine the magnitude of the friction force in this motion.
A well is fitted with a pulley. A bucket hangs from the pulley using a flexible cable. A person uses the pulley to get themselves into and out of the well. The bucket has a mass of 15.0 kg, and the person's mass is 62.0 kg. How hard should the person pull on the cable to create an upward acceleration of 0.45 m/s2?
A worker of mass 78.0 kg is standing on a digital scale that outputs measurements in kg. Work out the display on the scale when the worker lifts a 42.0 kg box upward, accelerating it at 3.0 m/s2.