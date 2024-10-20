- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A truck of mass 8900 kg is accelerated at 0.5g. If the same force is used to accelerate an SUV of mass 2300kg, calculate the SUV's acceleration. Express the acceleration as multiples of g.
A 125 kg drone in flight runs out of fuel at a high altitude near the earth's poles. The drone has no safety gear such as parachutes. It begins falling towards the earth's surface and crashes into the ice at 285 km/h penetrating a depth of 59.0 cm. Determine its acceleration during the crash in m/s2 and multiple's of g, assuming constant acceleration.
A 2.90 kg box rests on a horizontal, frictionless surface. A light string is attached to the box that runs through a massless and frictionless pulley to suspend a box of mass m with its other end. The boxes are released and the tension in the string is found to be 9.80 N. Draw one free-body diagram for each box.
A 25.0 kg unloaded sleigh is initially at rest on a horizontal frictionless ice surface. The initial position is the origin (x = 0). A worker applies a force parallel to the x-axis of 80.0 N at t = 0 on the sleigh. The force is withdrawn at t = 2.50 s. Determine the speed and position of the sleigh at t = 2.50 s.
A block of wood lies on ice. The ice surface can be approximated to be a horizontal, frictionless surface. A man decides to move the block and applies a horizontal force of magnitude 140 N on the block. The block accelerates at 4.26 m/s2. Determine the mass of the block.
A uniform net force accelerates a car at 8.2 m/s2. Calculate the resulting acceleration if the uniform net force is reduced to 3/5 of the initial value and is now applied to a truck with 1.5 times the car's mass.
The wind causes a speck of dust, 2.0 µm in diameter, to float in the air. If the force exerted on it is 20pN (piconewtons) and its density is 0.5 g per cm³. Calculate its acceleration in g's.