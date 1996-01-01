Note: This is an idealized radiocarbon age estimate (not a calibrated calendar age curve).

With a half-life of 5730 years, F = 0.5 gives t ≈ 5730 BP.

F = 0.25 is about two half-lives → t ≈ 11460 BP (using 5730).

If t = 5730 BP, then F ≈ 0.5.

Q: What does “years BP” mean?

BP means “Before Present,” where “present” is defined as the year 1950.

Q: What’s the difference between 5730 and 5568 years?

5730 is the modern commonly used half-life; 5568 is the historical Libby value.

Q: Is this the same as calibrated calendar age?

No. Calibration uses curves and additional corrections; this gives the basic decay-based estimate.