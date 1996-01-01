Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Pick an input type: F, pMC, or A/A₀ (or convert age → F).
  • Choose a Carbon-14 half-life (5730, 5568, or custom).
  • Click Calculate to get the age in years BP.

How this calculator works

  • Converts your input into a fraction remaining F.
  • Computes λ = ln(2) / t½.
  • Computes age: t = − ln(F) / λ.

Formula & Equation Used

Decay constant: λ = ln(2) / t½

Age (years): t = − ln(F) / λ

Note: This is an idealized radiocarbon age estimate (not a calibrated calendar age curve).

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — F = 0.50

With a half-life of 5730 years, F = 0.5 gives t ≈ 5730 BP.

Example 2 — pMC = 25%

F = 0.25 is about two half-lives → t ≈ 11460 BP (using 5730).

Example 3 — Convert age → fraction remaining

If t = 5730 BP, then F ≈ 0.5.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “years BP” mean?

BP means “Before Present,” where “present” is defined as the year 1950.

Q: What’s the difference between 5730 and 5568 years?

5730 is the modern commonly used half-life; 5568 is the historical Libby value.

Q: Is this the same as calibrated calendar age?

No. Calibration uses curves and additional corrections; this gives the basic decay-based estimate.