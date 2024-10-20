- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Determine whether the statement below describes nuclear fusion, nuclear fission, or both:
It is a nuclear process that releases heat and light when occurring in the stars, including the Sun.
The transuranium elements, which refer to elements beyond uranium, are not found in nature and are only produced through bombardment. Californium is a transuranium element prepared by bombarding berkelium-249 with neutrons to produce a californium atom and a beta particle. Provide the complete bombardment reaction:
24997Bk + 10n → ? + ?
The figure below illustrates the nucleus of a specific isotope, which contains both protons and neutrons. If the isotope undergoes the following bombardment reaction, illustrate the nucleus of the new isotope produced:
Provide the balanced nuclear reaction: an alpha particle is one of the products formed from the collision of two rhodium-115 atoms.
The changes in an atom's nucleus during a nuclear reaction are depicted in the graph below. Identify the isotopes involved as the original element and the decay product, and determine the type of decay process.
At a distance of 5.65 m, a source of β emission radiation releases 295 units of radiation. Calculate the distance at which the radiation intensity is reduced to one-fifth of its original value.
Give the gamma emission products of the metastable state of protactinium (Pa-234m).
Bone imaging uses strontium-85. There is a concern that Sr-85, a radioisotope, would negatively affect the growing bones of children. Which does not explain this?