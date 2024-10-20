- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Manganese is a transition metal belonging to the fourth period of the periodic table. Manganese has 25 known radioisotopes, one of them being manganese-53. Manganese-53 has a half-life of 3.7×106 years and undergoes radioactive decay through electron capture. Write the symbol of the nuclide produced when manganese-53 undergoes electron capture.
The diagram below depicts the nucleus of a specific isotope, which comprises both protons and neutrons. Provide the new nucleus formed if this isotope undergoes positron emission.
Identify the missing nuclide/particle in the following nuclear reaction equations:
A) 238U → 234Th + X
B) 218Po → 0β- + Y
C) 206Hg → 206Tl + Z
D) 210Po → α + Y
The graph below depicts the decay curve of Ytterbium-169. Provide the values of A and B (in days) on the horizontal axis.
The following graph does not represent a decay curve. Explain.
A plant worker received 7×104 mrad of gamma radiation from a nuclear power plant accident. How many millisieverts is equivalent to this dose?
A certain Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL)-based dosimeter includes filters that attenuate different parts of the radiation spectrum. There is an unfiltered area and three filtered areas containing: a plastic filter, an aluminum filter, and a copper filter. Match each of the areas or filters to its purpose in the monitoring of α, β, and γ radiation types.
I. unfiltered area
II. plastic filter
III. aluminum & copper filters
IV. monitors exposure to β-radiation
V. monitors exposure to γ-radiation
VI. monitors exposure to α-radiation
Identify which of the following is/are the correct reason/s why rem is the preferred unit when measuring the health impacts of radiation.
I. The rem (roentgen equivalent for man) takes into account both biological effect and ionizing intensity through the equation: Rems = RBE × rads.
II. The value of rems gives the amount of tissue damage due to radiation.
III. Rem indicates the capacity of radiation to affect matter.
IV. Rem measures equivalent doses of different types of radiation in the medical field.
V. Rem incorporates the relative biological effectiveness factor, which takes into account the different radiation types and energy differences.