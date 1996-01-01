Random Sampling Calculator

Draw one or many random values from any range — with or without repeats — for a random number, a simple random sample, or a full shuffle. See exactly where your draws land with a visual, plus the probability of repeats when repeats are allowed.

Background

A single random number, a simple random sample of a class, a shuffled deck, and a series of dice rolls are all the same underlying operation: draw k values from a population of N possible values, either allowing repeats (with replacement) or not (without replacement). This calculator handles all of them through that one mechanic — set k = 1 for a single random number, or k = N without replacement for a full shuffle.