Sample Size Calculator

Calculate the sample size needed for a mean or a proportion using your desired confidence level and margin of error. Includes optional finite population correction, a conservative proportion mode, quick picks, a small sample-size visual, and clear step-by-step explanations.

Background

Sample size planning helps you decide how many observations you need before collecting data. In general, a smaller margin of error or a higher confidence level requires a larger sample. For proportions, using p = 0.5 gives the most conservative (largest) sample size when no estimate is available.