Dice Roller & Probability Simulator

Roll one die or many dice, use RPG notation like 2d6 + 3, test advantage / disadvantage, drop high or low dice, simulate thousands of rolls, view histograms, check mean, median, and standard deviation, and even run a simple multi-player game mode.

Background

A dice roller can be more than a randomizer. It can help students explore probability distributions, expected value, and how repeated trials create patterns. That makes this tool useful for games, statistics, and probability lessons.