Rent Calculator

Estimate how much rent you can afford, split rent with roommates, calculate utilities, compare total monthly housing costs, and plan upfront move-in expenses. This student-friendly calculator shows clear results, budget rules, step-by-step math, and practical takeaways.

Background

Rent is usually one of the biggest monthly expenses for students and young adults. A good rent decision is not just about the listed rent — it also includes utilities, internet, parking, renter’s insurance, deposits, move-in fees, and how much income is left after housing.