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Rent Calculator

Estimate how much rent you can afford, split rent with roommates, calculate utilities, compare total monthly housing costs, and plan upfront move-in expenses. This student-friendly calculator shows clear results, budget rules, step-by-step math, and practical takeaways.

Background

Rent is usually one of the biggest monthly expenses for students and young adults. A good rent decision is not just about the listed rent — it also includes utilities, internet, parking, renter’s insurance, deposits, move-in fees, and how much income is left after housing.

Enter values

Start with affordability if you want to know whether a rent price is realistic for your budget.

Income & budget rule

Use after-tax income if you know it.

Many budget guides use rent as a percentage of monthly income.

Monthly housing costs

Enter roommates only. You are added automatically.

Commute, dorm comparison & unequal split

Gas, transit pass, rideshare, parking, etc.

Use only for unequal bedroom/space splits.

Move-in costs

“Is this apartment realistic?” checklist

Options

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter your rent, income, roommates, and move-in details, then click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose whether you want affordability, total monthly cost, roommate split, or move-in cost.
  • Enter your monthly take-home income and monthly rent.
  • Add utilities, internet, parking, insurance, and any monthly housing fees.
  • For roommates, enter the number of roommates — the calculator adds you automatically.
  • For move-in planning, add deposit, fees, first/last month rent, moving costs, and a cushion target.

How this calculator works

  • It estimates total monthly housing cost by adding rent and recurring monthly expenses.
  • It compares your monthly housing cost to your income using a rent-to-income percentage.
  • It divides shared costs by the number of people in the household when roommate splitting is selected.
  • It estimates move-in cash needed by adding upfront rent, deposits, fees, moving costs, and optional emergency cushion.

Formula & Equations Used

Total monthly housing cost: rent + utilities + internet + parking + insurance + other fees

Rent-to-income percentage: (monthly housing cost ÷ monthly income) × 100

Roommate split: shared cost ÷ number of people

Move-in cost: upfront rent + deposit + fees + moving costs + cushion

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Can a student afford \$1,500 rent?

  1. Monthly take-home income: \$3,600.
  2. Rent: \$1,500.
  3. Utilities, internet, insurance, and fees: \$250.
  4. Total monthly housing cost: \$1,500 + \$250 = \$1,750.
  5. Rent-to-income percentage: \$1,750 ÷ \$3,600 × 100 ≈ 48.6%.
  6. This is above the common 30% guideline, so the calculator would flag it as a high-stretch budget.

Example 2 — Splitting rent with roommates using an unequal bedroom split

  1. Total monthly rent: \$2,600.
  2. There are 3 people in the apartment.
  3. Because one student has the larger bedroom, their rent share is set to 40%.
  4. Your rent share: \$2,600 × 40% = \$1,040.
  5. If shared utilities, internet, and fees are \$360 total, an equal split gives \$360 ÷ 3 = \$120 per person.
  6. Your estimated monthly housing share is \$1,040 + \$120 = \$1,160.
  7. This helps make roommate splitting fairer than simply dividing every cost equally.

Example 3 — Comparing an apartment with dorm housing

  1. Apartment rent: \$1,300 per month.
  2. Utilities, internet, insurance, and commute: \$300 per month.
  3. Total apartment cost per month: \$1,300 + \$300 = \$1,600.
  4. For a 12-month lease, annual apartment cost is \$1,600 × 12 = \$19,200.
  5. Dorm cost is \$6,800 per semester for 2 semesters: \$6,800 × 2 = \$13,600.
  6. Difference: \$19,200 − \$13,600 = \$5,600.
  7. In this example, dorm housing is cheaper by about \$5,600 for the comparison period.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the 30% rent rule?

It is a common guideline that suggests spending around 30% or less of monthly income on rent or housing costs.

Q: Should I use gross income or take-home income?

Take-home income is usually safer because it reflects the money you actually have after taxes and deductions.

Q: Are utilities part of rent?

Sometimes yes, sometimes no. This calculator separates rent from utilities so students can see the true monthly cost.

Q: How do I split rent with roommates?

For an equal split, divide the shared rent or housing cost by the total number of people living there.

Q: Why include a move-in cushion?

A cushion helps cover surprise expenses such as furniture, cleaning supplies, deposits, transportation, or delayed income.

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