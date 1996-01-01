Rent Calculator
Estimate how much rent you can afford, split rent with roommates, calculate utilities, compare total monthly housing costs, and plan upfront move-in expenses. This student-friendly calculator shows clear results, budget rules, step-by-step math, and practical takeaways.
Background
Rent is usually one of the biggest monthly expenses for students and young adults. A good rent decision is not just about the listed rent — it also includes utilities, internet, parking, renter’s insurance, deposits, move-in fees, and how much income is left after housing.
How to use this calculator
- Choose whether you want affordability, total monthly cost, roommate split, or move-in cost.
- Enter your monthly take-home income and monthly rent.
- Add utilities, internet, parking, insurance, and any monthly housing fees.
- For roommates, enter the number of roommates — the calculator adds you automatically.
- For move-in planning, add deposit, fees, first/last month rent, moving costs, and a cushion target.
How this calculator works
- It estimates total monthly housing cost by adding rent and recurring monthly expenses.
- It compares your monthly housing cost to your income using a rent-to-income percentage.
- It divides shared costs by the number of people in the household when roommate splitting is selected.
- It estimates move-in cash needed by adding upfront rent, deposits, fees, moving costs, and optional emergency cushion.
Formula & Equations Used
Total monthly housing cost: rent + utilities + internet + parking + insurance + other fees
Rent-to-income percentage: (monthly housing cost ÷ monthly income) × 100
Roommate split: shared cost ÷ number of people
Move-in cost: upfront rent + deposit + fees + moving costs + cushion
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Can a student afford \$1,500 rent?
- Monthly take-home income: \$3,600.
- Rent: \$1,500.
- Utilities, internet, insurance, and fees: \$250.
- Total monthly housing cost: \$1,500 + \$250 = \$1,750.
- Rent-to-income percentage: \$1,750 ÷ \$3,600 × 100 ≈ 48.6%.
- This is above the common 30% guideline, so the calculator would flag it as a high-stretch budget.
Example 2 — Splitting rent with roommates using an unequal bedroom split
- Total monthly rent: \$2,600.
- There are 3 people in the apartment.
- Because one student has the larger bedroom, their rent share is set to 40%.
- Your rent share: \$2,600 × 40% = \$1,040.
- If shared utilities, internet, and fees are \$360 total, an equal split gives \$360 ÷ 3 = \$120 per person.
- Your estimated monthly housing share is \$1,040 + \$120 = \$1,160.
- This helps make roommate splitting fairer than simply dividing every cost equally.
Example 3 — Comparing an apartment with dorm housing
- Apartment rent: \$1,300 per month.
- Utilities, internet, insurance, and commute: \$300 per month.
- Total apartment cost per month: \$1,300 + \$300 = \$1,600.
- For a 12-month lease, annual apartment cost is \$1,600 × 12 = \$19,200.
- Dorm cost is \$6,800 per semester for 2 semesters: \$6,800 × 2 = \$13,600.
- Difference: \$19,200 − \$13,600 = \$5,600.
- In this example, dorm housing is cheaper by about \$5,600 for the comparison period.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is the 30% rent rule?
It is a common guideline that suggests spending around 30% or less of monthly income on rent or housing costs.
Q: Should I use gross income or take-home income?
Take-home income is usually safer because it reflects the money you actually have after taxes and deductions.
Q: Are utilities part of rent?
Sometimes yes, sometimes no. This calculator separates rent from utilities so students can see the true monthly cost.
Q: How do I split rent with roommates?
For an equal split, divide the shared rent or housing cost by the total number of people living there.
Q: Why include a move-in cushion?
A cushion helps cover surprise expenses such as furniture, cleaning supplies, deposits, transportation, or delayed income.