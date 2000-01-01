Skip to main content
Typical k ≈ 0.4–0.7 (commonly 0.50). EC in µS/cm or mS/cm.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose method: EC-based (needs EC and k) or Gravimetric (needs mass and volume).
  • We convert units automatically and report TDS in mg/L (≈ ppm).
  • Toggle sig-fig, show steps, mini chart, and a quality gauge.

Formula & Equation Used

EC method: TDS (mg/L) = k × EC(µS/cm)

Unit note: 1 mS/cm = 1000 µS/cm

Gravimetric: TDS (mg/L) = mass (mg) / volume (L)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — EC method

EC = 500 µS/cm; k = 0.50 → TDS = 0.50 × 500 = 250 mg/L.

Example 2 — Gravimetric

Mass = 10.0 mg; Volume = 250 mL = 0.250 L → TDS = 10.0 / 0.250 = 40.0 mg/L.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is mg/L the same as ppm?

For dilute aqueous solutions (≈1 g/mL), mg/L ≈ ppm.

Q: What k should I use for EC→TDS?

Commonly 0.50–0.65 depending on ionic composition; 0.50 is a common general default.

Q: Does the gauge indicate potability?

No — it’s an indicative taste/quality band only. Check local standards for drinking water limits.