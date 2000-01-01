TDS Calculator (Total Dissolved Solids)

Compute TDS (mg/L, ≈ ppm) from electrical conductivity using a configurable factor (TDS = k·EC), or from gravimetric data (residue mass & sample volume). Includes steps, a mini chart, and a quality gauge.

Background

TDS estimates the total mass of dissolved ions per liter of water. Two common determinations: (1) EC-based estimate via TDS = k·EC, where EC is in µS/cm (or mS/cm) and k depends on ionic makeup; (2) Gravimetric determination via drying and weighing residue: TDS (mg/L) = mass (mg) / volume (L).