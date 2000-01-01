Two-Component Mixture Solver (Target % by Mass)

Enter two component mass percentages (% w/w) and a target mass percent. Optionally, provide a total mixture mass. The calculator returns the required mass ratio (A : B) and, if total is given, the actual grams of each component. Uses the classic alligation method.

Background

For components with compositions \(C_A\%\) and \(C_B\%\) mixed to reach a target \(C_T\%\), the ratio of masses depends on the differences from the target: if \(C_H=\max(C_A,C_B)\) and \(C_L=\min(C_A,C_B)\), then parts of the lower composition = \(C_H-C_T\) and parts of the higher composition = \(C_T-C_L\). Map these parts back onto A and B to get the required mass ratio.