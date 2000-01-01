Skip to main content
How to use this two-component mixture solver

1) Enter % for Component A and B (w/w).
2) Enter the desired target % (must lie between A and B, inclusive).
3) (Optional) Enter total mass to get grams of A and B.
4) Click Calculate Mixture to see the required mass ratio and step-by-step alligation.

Key Points

  • All percentages are mass percent (w/w).
  • If target equals A or B, the mixture uses only that component.
  • If A = B = target, any ratio works (we display 1:1 canonically).

Formula & Equation Used

Let \(C_A\), \(C_B\) be component mass percentages; \(C_T\) is the target. With \(C_H=\max(C_A,C_B)\) and \(C_L=\min(C_A,C_B)\):

parts_low=C_HC_T parts_high=C_TC_L

Map parts_high to the higher-% component and parts_low to the lower-% component to get the mass ratio \(m_A:m_B\). If total mass \(M\) is provided:

m_i=M · parts_i parts_A+parts_B

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example

Mix a 10% w/w solution (A) with a 40% w/w solution (B) to obtain a 25% w/w mixture. If you want 500 g total, how many grams of A and B are required?

  1. \(C_A=10\), \(C_B=40\); target \(C_T=25\). So \(C_H=40\), \(C_L=10\).
  2. parts_low \(= C_H−C_T = 40−25 = 15\); parts_high \(= C_T−C_L = 25−10 = 15\).
  3. A is the lower component, B is higher → \(A:B = 15:15 = 1:1\).
  4. With \(M=500\) g → \(m_A=250\) g, \(m_B=250\) g.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What if the target is outside the range of A and B?

Then the mixture is impossible with just these two components. Target must be between A and B (inclusive).

Q: Do I need total mass?

No. Without total mass, the calculator still gives the correct mass ratio A:B.

Q: What if A = B but not equal to target?

You cannot reach a different target using identical components.