Choose what to solve and enter values:

Solve for:

Units for constants: a in L²·atm·mol⁻², b in L·mol⁻¹.




Units:


Result:

No results yet. Choose what to solve for and enter values.

How to use this calculator

  • Solve P: Enter gas (or a, b), n, V, and T (°C or K). We compute P and show the ideal-gas comparison.
  • Solve V: Enter gas (or a, b), n, P (atm/bar/kPa), and T. We solve for V numerically (real-gas root) and show the ideal-gas estimate.
  • Units used: a (L²·atm·mol⁻²), b (L·mol⁻¹), R = 0.082057 L·atm·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹.

Valid for many real-gas conditions; accuracy decreases near condensation (very high P or low T).

Formula & Equation Used

Van der Waals equation for real gases:

( P + a n2 V2 ) ( V nb ) = nRT

Ideal-gas comparison:

Pideal = nVRT

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Solve P, CO₂)

CO₂ at 25 °C, n=1.00 mol, V=24.0 L, a=3.592, b=0.04267.
Pideal = nRT/V ≈ 1.02 atm. Van der Waals: P = nRT/(V − nb) − a(n/V)² ≈ 0.95 atm.

Example 2 (Solve V, CO₂)

P=1.00 atm, T=25 °C, n=1.00 mol → Videal ≈ 24.47 L. Solve (P + a n²/V²)(V − nb) = nRT numerically → V ≈ 24.9 L.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What units should I use for a and b?

a in L²·atm·mol⁻², b in L·mol⁻¹ (consistent with R = 0.082057 L·atm·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹).

Q: Can I enter temperature in °C?

Yes; we convert to Kelvin internally: TK = T°C + 273.15.

Q: How is volume solved?

We use a robust bisection method to find the real, physically meaningful root V > nb.