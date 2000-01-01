A solution has π = 4.92 atm at 298 K and M = 0.200 mol/L. Using R = 0.082057 L·atm·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹: i = 4.92 / (0.200 × 0.082057 × 298) ≈ 1.00 .

Q: What’s ν vs. i?

ν is the theoretical particle count from stoichiometry (e.g., CaCl₂ → 3 ions). i is the effective particle count in solution; it can be lower due to ion pairing or incomplete dissociation.

Q: When should I use ΔT vs. π?

Use ΔT when you have freezing/boiling data with a known solvent constant (Kf or Kb). Use π when you have osmotic pressure, molarity, and temperature.

Q: Can i be less than 1?

Yes—association (e.g., dimer formation) can reduce the effective particle count so i < 1.