How to use this calculator

Simple mode

  • Enter the theoretical particle count ν (e.g., glucose 1; NaCl 2; CaCl₂ 3; Al₂(SO₄)₃ 5).
  • Optionally enter a degree of dissociation α (0–1). Default is 1 (fully dissociated).
  • We compute i = 1 + α(ν − 1).

Advanced mode

  • From ΔT: Provide measured ΔT, the solvent constant K (Kf or Kb), and molality m. We compute i = ΔT / (K·m).
  • From π: Provide π, molarity M, and T (K or °C). We compute i = π / (M R T) using R = 0.082057 L·atm·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹ (or 8.314 J·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹ with Pa).
  • Optionally enter ν to estimate α via α = (i − 1)/(ν − 1).

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Simple)

CaCl₂ (ν = 3) with α = 0.80. i = 1 + 0.80(3 − 1) = 1 + 1.6 = 2.6.

Example 2 (Advanced, ΔT method)

A 1.00 m solution in water (Kf = 1.86) shows ΔTf = 3.72 °C. i = 3.72 / (1.86×1.00) = 2.00.

Example 3 (Advanced, π method)

A solution has π = 4.92 atm at 298 K and M = 0.200 mol/L. Using R = 0.082057 L·atm·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹:
i = 4.92 / (0.200 × 0.082057 × 298) ≈ 1.00.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s ν vs. i?

ν is the theoretical particle count from stoichiometry (e.g., CaCl₂ → 3 ions). i is the effective particle count in solution; it can be lower due to ion pairing or incomplete dissociation.

Q: When should I use ΔT vs. π?

Use ΔT when you have freezing/boiling data with a known solvent constant (Kf or Kb). Use π when you have osmotic pressure, molarity, and temperature.

Q: Can i be less than 1?

Yes—association (e.g., dimer formation) can reduce the effective particle count so i < 1.