Calculus
What is the integral of e^x dx?
Evaluate the integral: ∫2ex9+4e2xdx\(\int\]\frac{2e^{x}\)}{9 + 4e^{2x}}dx
Find the indefinite integral.
∫e4xex−1dx\(\int\]\frac{e^{4x}\)}{e^x - 1}\,dx
What is the integral of \( \frac{1}{x} \, dx \)?
Evaluate the integral \( \int \frac{x}{x^2 + 1} \, dx \) by choosing an appropriate substitution.
Evaluate ∫dx1−sinx+cosx \(\int\) \(\frac{dx}{1 - \sin x + \cos x}\) .
Given the derivative of the inverse tangent function is 1/(1 + x^2), synthesize the integral of 1/(1 + x^2) dx.
Rewrite the integrand 1/(x^2 + 4x + 5) using the method of completing the square.
Evaluate ∫xtanh−1xdx\(\int\) x\,\(\tanh\)^{-1}x\,dx.