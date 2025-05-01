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11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions / Problem 7
Problem 7

Given the derivative of the inverse tangent function is 1/(1 + x^2), synthesize the integral of 1/(1 + x^2) dx.