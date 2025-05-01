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11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions / Problem 5
Problem 5

Evaluate the integral \( \int \frac{x}{x^2 + 1} \, dx \) by choosing an appropriate substitution.