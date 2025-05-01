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15. Power Series
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15. Power Series
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15. Power Series / Introduction to Power Series / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following could be the interval of convergence for the power series
∑
c
k
(
x
−
4
)
k
\(\sum\) c_{k}(x-4)^{k}
?
A
(
0
,
8
)
(0,8)
B
(
1
,
9
)
(1,9)
C
(
2
,
7
)
(2,7)
D
(
−
1
,
5
)
(-1,5)
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