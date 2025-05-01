5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Applied Optimization / Problem 4

In a park, a zip line is to be installed from the top of a tower to the ground and then up to the top of a hill for an adventure activity. The tower is 60 60 meters high, the hill is 40 40 meters high, and the horizontal distance between them is 100 100 meters. To minimize the length of the cable used, what should be the angle between the cable and the horizontal at the point where the cable touches the ground? Report your final answer in units of degrees rounded to two decimal places.