Applied Optimization
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Applied Optimization / Problem 2

Given the objective function Z=4x+3yZ = 4x + 3y, with the constraint that xy=72xy=72, for x>0x > 0 and y>0y > 0. Determine the absolute minimum value of ZZ.

