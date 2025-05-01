Skip to main content
Calculus
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Area Between Curves
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Area Between Curves
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals / Area Between Curves / Problem 3
Problem 3
Find the length of the curve
y
=
∫
1
x
t
2
−
1
d
t
y=\(\int\)_{1}^{x}\(\sqrt{t^{2}\)-1}\,dt
, where
1
≤
x
≤
3
1\(\le\) x\(\le\) 3
.
A
2
2
units
B
4
4
units
C
3
3
units
D
9
9
units
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options