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Area Between Curves
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Area Between Curves
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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals / Area Between Curves / Problem 2
Problem 2
Find the net area and the total area of the region bounded by
y
=
5
cos
x
y = 5 \(\cos\) x
and the
x
x
-axis between
x
=
0
x = 0
and
x
=
2
π
x=2\(\pi\)
.
A
Net Area:
0
0
Total Area:
20
20
B
Net Area:
20
20
Total Area:
0
0
C
Net Area:
0
0
Total Area:
0
0
D
Net Area:
20
20
Total Area:
20
20
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