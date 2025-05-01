Skip to main content
Calculus Final - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Applied Optimization / Problem 12
A bakery is designing a custom cake box using a 2020-inch by 3030-inch sheet of cardboard. The cardboard is folded in half to form a 2020-inch by 1515-inch rectangle. To create the sides of the box, four identical squares with side length xx inches are cut from each corner of the folded rectangle. The cardboard is then unfolded, and the six flaps formed by the cuts are folded upward to create the sides and lid of the box. Let V(x)V\left(x\right) represent the volume of the finished cake box in terms of xx. Determine the domain of VV.

