Calculus Final - Part 2 of 2
A rock is thrown vertically upward from the top of a cliff with an initial velocity of 15 m/s. Assume only gravity acts on the rock . At what time does the rock reach its maximum height? What is that height?
Given the velocity-time graph of a car moving along a straight road for in , what is the displacement function for if the velocity remains constant for ?
Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum for on the interval with subintervals.
What is a definite integral?
Find .
Let be continuous for all real . What is the average value of on the interval ?
Assume are continuous on . Determine where .
Calculate the area in the first quadrant bounded by and .
A fish population in a pond starts at at . After days, the population is . The carrying capacity is . After how many days will the population reach half the carrying capacity? Round your answer to nearest whole number.
A population of bacteria in a Petri dish is modeled by , where is the population at time (in hours), is the death rate constant, and is the supply rate. If cells per hour and per hour, what is the equilibrium population?
Given , and , use Euler's method with to approximate . The exact solution is . What is the error at ?
A cup of tea is initially at a temperature of and cools in a room maintained at . If the cooling constant is , after how many minutes will the tea reach ? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
Find the value of exactly.