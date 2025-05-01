A cup of tea is initially at a temperature of 85 ∘ C 85^{\circ}\text{C} and cools in a room maintained at 20 ∘ C 20^{\circ}\text{C} . If the cooling constant is k = 0.03 k = 0.03 min − 1 \text{min}^{-1} , after how many minutes will the tea reach 40 ∘ C 40^{\circ}\text{C} ? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.