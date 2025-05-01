Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Calculus Final - Part 2 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
8. Definite Integrals / Fundamental Theorem of Calculus / Problem 5
Problem 5

Find ddx1x(3t22t)dt \frac{d}{dx} \int_{-1}^{x} (3t^2 - 2t) \, dt .

Learn this concept