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Calculus Final - Part 2 of 2!
SAMPLE
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14. Sequences & Series / Convergence Tests / Problem 14
Problem 14

Does the series m=02m+56m1\(\displaystyle{\sum_{m=0}\)^{\(\infty\)}} \(\frac{2^{m+5}\)}{6^{m-1}} converge?