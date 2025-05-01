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Calculus Final - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Calculus Final - Part 2 of 2!
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Summary
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14 of 14
14. Sequences & Series / Convergence Tests / Problem 14
Problem 14
Does the series
∑
m
=
0
∞
2
m
+
5
6
m
−
1
\(\displaystyle{\sum_{m=0}\)^{\(\infty\)}} \(\frac{2^{m+5}\)}{6^{m-1}}
converge?
A
Yes, the series converges
B
No, the series diverges
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