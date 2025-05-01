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Calculus in Polar Coordinates
16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Calculus in Polar Coordinates / Problem 5
Problem 5

Find the area of the region inside the limaçon given by r=2cosθr=2-\(\cos\]\theta\).
Polar coordinate graph showing the limaçon curve r = 2 minus cosine theta plotted in red on a circular grid.