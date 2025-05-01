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Calculus in Polar Coordinates
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Problem 5
Calculus in Polar Coordinates
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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Calculus in Polar Coordinates / Problem 5
Problem 5
Find the area of the region inside the limaçon given by
r
=
2
−
cos
θ
r=2-\(\cos\]\theta\)
.
A
9
π
2
\(\tfrac{9\pi}{2}\)
B
9
π
9\(\pi\)
C
4
π
4\(\pi\)
D
7
π
4
\(\tfrac{7\pi}{4}\)
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