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Calculus in Polar Coordinates
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Calculus in Polar Coordinates
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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Calculus in Polar Coordinates / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following correctly gives the parametric (x,y) representation of a polar curve r = f(θ)?
A
x = cos(f(θ)), y = sin(f(θ)) — an incorrect composition that treats r as an angle rather than a radial distance
B
x = f(θ) sin θ, y = f(θ) cos θ — a plausible swap of trig factors but incorrect because x should multiply cos θ and y should multiply sin θ
C
x = f(θ) cos θ, y = −f(θ) sin θ — superficially similar but incorrect sign for the y coordinate
D
x = f(θ) cos θ, y = f(θ) sin θ
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