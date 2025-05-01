Calculus
Which of the following pair of v(x)v(x)v(x) and v(x)v(x)v(x) is correct for u(v(x))=(x3−5)4u(v(x))=(x^3-5)^4u(v(x))=(x3−5)4?
The graphs of u(x)u\left(x\right)u(x) and v(x)v\left(x\right)v(x) are shown in the following image.
Find the value of u(v(3)).
The following table is given for some values of u(x)u\left(x\right)u(x) and v(x)v\left(x\right)v(x) where u(x)u\left(x\right)u(x) is an even function and v(x)v\left(x\right)v(x) is an odd function.
Find the value of v(v(−3))v(v(-3)).
Consider the function g(x)=bx(2−x)g(x)=bx(2-x)g(x)=bx(2−x), where bbb is a real number and 1≤b≤31\le b\le31≤b≤3. If we define a new function p(x)=g(g(x))p(x) = g(g(x)), what is the degree of p(x)p(x)?