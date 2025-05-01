Skip to main content
Consider the function g(x)=bx(2x)g(x)=bx(2-x), where bb is a real number and 1b31\le b\le3. If we define a new function p(x)=g(g(x))p(x) = g(g(x)), what is the degree of p(x)p(x)?

