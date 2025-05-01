0. Functions / Combining Functions / Problem 4

Consider the function g ( x ) = b x ( 2 − x ) g(x)=bx(2-x) g ( x ) = b x ( 2 − x ) , where b b b is a real number and 1 ≤ b ≤ 3 1\le b\le3 1 ≤ b ≤ 3 . If we define a new function p ( x ) = g ( g ( x ) ) p(x) = g(g(x)) , what is the degree of p ( x ) p(x) ?