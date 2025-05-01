Skip to main content
Combining Functions
The following table is given for some values of u(x)u\left(x\right) and v(x)v\left(x\right) where u(x)u\left(x\right) is an even function and v(x)v\left(x\right) is an odd function.
Table showing values of u(x) and v(x) for x values 3, 5, 7, and 9 in calculus functions.
Find the value of v(v(3))v(v(-3)).

