The following table is given for some values of u ( x ) u\left(x\right) u ( x ) and v ( x ) v\left(x\right) v ( x ) where u ( x ) u\left(x\right) u ( x ) is an even function and v ( x ) v\left(x\right) v ( x ) is an odd function.

Find the value of v ( v ( − 3 ) ) v(v(-3)) .