Calculus
A certain function is defined as a line passing through the points (2, 4) and (3, 7).
Solve for its equation and graph it.
Sketch the graph of the following greatest-integer function.
f(x)=⌊x,−2≤x≤2⌋f\left(x\right)=\lfloor x,-2\le x\le2\rfloor
Given the function f(x)=3x2+2f\left(x\right)=3x^2+2f(x)=3x2+2, for x≥0x\geq{0}x≥0, identify its inverse function from the following options. Then, graph the function and its inverse.
Find the inverse function g−1(x)g^{-1}\left(x\right)g−1(x) of g(x)=2ln(x−3)+4g\left(x\right)=2\ln\left(x-3\right)+4g(x)=2ln(x−3)+4.