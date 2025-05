0. Functions / Common Functions / Problem 3

Given the function f ( x ) = 3 x 2 + 2 f\left(x\right)=3x^2+2 f ( x ) = 3 x 2 + 2 , for x ≥ 0 x\geq{0} x ≥ 0 , identify its inverse function from the following options. Then, graph the function and its inverse.